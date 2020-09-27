9F (NYSE:JFU) Trading 6.7% Higher

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.86. 965,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 458,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

