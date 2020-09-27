Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.19 and last traded at $135.40. Approximately 1,005,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 693,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.88.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.11 and a beta of 2.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Accel London III Associates L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

