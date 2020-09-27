Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.19 and last traded at $135.40. Approximately 1,005,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 693,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.88.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.11 and a beta of 2.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Accel London III Associates L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.
