TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 7.6%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.41. 2,531,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,548,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $383.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.