Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Up 7.6%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 177,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 393,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATNM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.21).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

