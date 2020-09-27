Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading 7.6% Higher

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.44. 426,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 516,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $923.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

