Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 1,909,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,153,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 661,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 452,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,406,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,660,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.