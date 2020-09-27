US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 474,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 926,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in US Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

