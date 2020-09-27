Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.34. 1,533,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,813,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Carnival by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.