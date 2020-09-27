Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 7.7%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.80. 7,073,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,289,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

