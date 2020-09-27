Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Up 7.7%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.24. 204,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 250,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMB. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
