Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Up 7.7%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.24. 204,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 250,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMB. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

