Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 7.7%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.59. Approximately 6,456,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,620,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

