Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rose 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 2,001,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,608,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 40,698.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

