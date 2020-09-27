Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading Up 8%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 167,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 377,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 30.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

