Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Up 8%

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price was up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 438,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 610,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

