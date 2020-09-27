Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 8.1% Higher

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 110,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 481,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Get Mmtec alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Mmtec as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.