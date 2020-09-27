Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.06. 78,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 722,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $75.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

