Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 1,203,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 848,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTNT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Quotient by 28.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Quotient by 68.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 599,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 243,255 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 58.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 411,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 26.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 323,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

