Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Up 8%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shares rose 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 440,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 256,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

WRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

