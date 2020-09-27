Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading Up 8.2%

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,761,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

