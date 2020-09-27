BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 8.3%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 600,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 698,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.
