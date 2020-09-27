NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading 8.6% Higher

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.89. 250,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,642,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 156,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $907,582.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

