Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 342,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 755,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

The company has a market cap of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zagg by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zagg by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,459,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 102,763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Zagg by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 442,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

