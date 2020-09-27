LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Up 9.8%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61. 1,986,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,126,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

