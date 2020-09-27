Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €147.36 ($173.36).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

HNR1 opened at €127.80 ($150.35) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.54.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.