Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €69.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €69.50 ($81.76) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.61 ($80.72).

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FIE opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.39. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.