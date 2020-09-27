Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.77 ($80.90).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €76.24 ($89.69) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.38.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

