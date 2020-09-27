Capital One Financial Downgrades Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Equal Weight

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

WRE stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 387,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

