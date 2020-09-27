zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €200.00 by Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.38 ($154.56).

ZO1 opened at €151.00 ($177.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 385.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a one year high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

