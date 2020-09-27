Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Suzano has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Suzano by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 62.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Suzano by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Suzano by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.