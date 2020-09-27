Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $50.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

Shares of MMP opened at $33.89 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,323,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

