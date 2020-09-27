Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Lowered to $18.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

NYSE MPLX opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Mplx by 132.2% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646,037 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,246 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 247.7% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,193,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mplx by 446.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

