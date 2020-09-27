Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 176.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

