DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $3,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tenable by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenable by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.