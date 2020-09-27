Northcoast Research Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to “Buy”

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THO. Truist dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE:THO opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,843,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 419,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 725.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.