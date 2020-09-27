LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

LCII stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

