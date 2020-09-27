Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

TDW opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $256.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $102.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 154.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tidewater by 57.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

