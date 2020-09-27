Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BBU has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,404,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.