Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 518,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,988,000 after acquiring an additional 228,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.