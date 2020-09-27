E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Benchmark

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. E. W. Scripps’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 321,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.