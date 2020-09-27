Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $49.15 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $231,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

