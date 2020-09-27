Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.46.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $479.97 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

