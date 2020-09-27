Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AOTVF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

About Marathon Gold

