Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
AOTVF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.06.
About Marathon Gold
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.