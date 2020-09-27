Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $55.89 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $399,390.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,762.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,987 shares of company stock worth $24,619,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

