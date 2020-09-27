Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 139.94% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.59. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

