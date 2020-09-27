Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.68 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

