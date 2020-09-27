Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) PT Raised to $7.00

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $4.75 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $3.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

ORRLF stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

