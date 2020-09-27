Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avangrid Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America
Avangrid Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America
Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow Price Target to $500.00
Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow Price Target to $500.00
Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold
Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold
Dicks Sporting Goods Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research
Dicks Sporting Goods Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research
Altimmune Coverage Initiated at B. Riley
Altimmune Coverage Initiated at B. Riley
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley
Equitrans Midstream Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report