Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.