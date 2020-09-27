Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,700 shares, a growth of 909.4% from the August 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.7 days.

OTCMKTS AFTPF opened at $53.44 on Friday. Afterpay Touch Group has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Afterpay Touch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

