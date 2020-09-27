Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 194.6% from the August 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver deposits, as well as gold deposits. It holds interest in the Cachinal project and Challacollo project located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

