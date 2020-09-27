AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, an increase of 224.9% from the August 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AIA Group stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.
About AIA Group
