AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, an increase of 224.9% from the August 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AIA Group stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

